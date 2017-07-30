  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 30

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday July 30 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Michael Juliano
Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

1. Pay homage to the late Ramones guitarist during the Johnny Ramone Tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The annual screening and celebration starts at 7:15pm and costs $20.

2. See New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck lead a roster of dance superstars during BalletNow at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Tickets to the 2pm performance cost between $38 and $138.

3. Watch a movie on a Downtown rooftop as Time Out L.A. and Rooftop Cinema Club present a screening of Rebel Without a Cause. The 8:15pm showing costs $19.

