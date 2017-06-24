The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, June 25

1. Listen to singer-songwriter Seu Jorge salute David Bowie with his acoustic, Portuguese-sung covers from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Tickets to the 7pm performance range from $14 to $120.

2. Venture over to Beverly Hills between noon and 5pm for the TASCHEN art book sale. The coffee table book purveyors are taking 30% to 75% off photo books on Bowie, Warhol, the Stones and more.

3. Tour hundreds of interior design-minded booths during the final day of Dwell on Design at the L.A. Convention Center. The show floor is open from 10am to 4pm and a single day pass costs $30.

