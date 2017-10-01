  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Oct 1

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday October 1 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Oct 1

1. Explore Santa Monica by foot or bike at COAST Open Streets Festival. The car-free event is taking over Main Street and Ocean Avenue from 10am to 4pm with stilt walkers, dancers, local bands and DJs.

2. March in the name of ending sexual injustice, victim blaming, derogatory labeling and gender inequality at the Amber Rose Slut Walk. The walk begins at 10am and culminates in a festival at Pershing Square from noon to 5pm; admission costs $12.

3. Sample mole plusother incredible Mexican dishes at La Feria de los Moles. The free Grand Park event runs from 10am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

