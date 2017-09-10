  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Sept 10

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday September 10 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Sept 10
Photograph: Michael Juliano
Grand Park.

1. Thumb through crates upon crates of vinyl in Grand Park during the Beat Swap Meet. The free, traveling record mart is open from noon to 6pm.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the final night of the Muppets Take the Bowl. Tickets to the 7:30 pm show cost between $14 and $155.

3. Crack into crustaceans at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival. The tasting runs from noon to 10pm at Rainbow Lagoon Park; tickets cost $13.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

