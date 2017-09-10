The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Sept 10

1. Thumb through crates upon crates of vinyl in Grand Park during the Beat Swap Meet. The free, traveling record mart is open from noon to 6pm.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the final night of the Muppets Take the Bowl. Tickets to the 7:30 pm show cost between $14 and $155.

3. Crack into crustaceans at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival. The tasting runs from noon to 10pm at Rainbow Lagoon Park; tickets cost $13.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.