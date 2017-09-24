1. Head into Venice for the annual Abbot Kinney Festival. The artsy street fair includes innumerable food trucks, live music stages, local artisans and a beer garden, and runs from 10am to 6pm.

2. Taste 11 of the finest burgers in L.A. and cast your vote to crown the one true winner at Battle of the Burger. The Time Out tasting event goes down at LA Plaza De Cultura y Artes at 2pm; tickets cost $35.

3. Close out your weekend at the Hollywood Bowl with a headlining set from Solange. The evening also includes Blood Orange, with appearances by King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu. Tickets to the 7pm performance cost between $14 and $120.

