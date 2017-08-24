  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 24

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Timothy Norris

1. Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for Sunset Concerts for a night of Jewish-meets-Cuban jazz with David Buchbinder’s Odessa/Havana. The free concert starts at 8pm.

2. Sample bites from the chefs behind République, Petty Cash, Maude and more at the opening night of the Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival. Tickets to the 7 to 10pm tasting on Grand Avenue and 1st Street cost $175.

3. Watch a two-hour showcase of short films during the Short+Sweet Film Festival. The program at the Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian screens at 7:30pm and 10pm and costs $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

