The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 3

1. Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for Sunset Concerts with a show from Afro-electronic band Ibibio Sound Machine. The free concert starts at 8pm.
2. Catch a free screening of District 9 during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 8:35pm, with live music starting at 7pm.
3. See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the New Original Works Festival. REDCAT’s yearly mixed-media series starts at 8:30pm; tickets cost $20.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest