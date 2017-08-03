The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 3

1. Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for Sunset Concerts with a show from Afro-electronic band Ibibio Sound Machine. The free concert starts at 8pm.

2. Catch a free screening of District 9 during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 8:35pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

3. See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the New Original Works Festival. REDCAT’s yearly mixed-media series starts at 8:30pm; tickets cost $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.