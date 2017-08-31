The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Aug 31

1. Catch a free screening of 10 Things I Hate About You during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 7:45pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

2. Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the finale of Sunset Concerts and a set from Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo. The free concert starts at 8pm.

3. Film buffs, unite for Cinecon Classic Film Festival, a five-day showcase of rare and unusual old-school films at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets for Thursday's 5pm opening night gala cost $50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.