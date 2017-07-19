The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 20

1. Listen to Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister perform their solar system-inspired Planetarium project. The 7pm show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery costs $49.50.

2. Catch a free screening of A League of Their Own during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 8:35pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

3. See a performance from LOHIM with Suzi Analogue plus KCRW DJ Marion Hodges at Rebel Rebel. This free, female-fronted music series at the Hammer Museum starts at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.