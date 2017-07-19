  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 5:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 20
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Sufjian Stevens

1. Listen to Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister perform their solar system-inspired Planetarium project. The 7pm show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery costs $49.50.

2. Catch a free screening of A League of Their Own during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 8:35pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

3. See a performance from LOHIM with Suzi Analogue plus KCRW DJ Marion Hodges at Rebel Rebel. This free, female-fronted music series at the Hammer Museum starts at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest