The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 27

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday July 27 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Timothy Norris

1. Grab a seat in the Skirball's courtyard for the kickoff of Sunset Concerts, starting with a show from Nickel Creek guitarist Sean Watkins. The free concert starts at 8pm.

2. Sing and quote your way through a Jim Henson cult classic during Quote-Along Labyrinth. Tickets to the 8pm screening at the Theatre at Ace Hotel cost between $35 and $50.

3. See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene during the New Original Works Festival. REDCAT’s yearly mixed-media series kicks off at 8:30pm; tickets cost $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

