The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, July 6

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 4:07pm

Photograph: Courtesy Warner Bros.

1. Watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score during Harry Potter in Concert. The Hollywood Bowl performance, which starts at 8pm, costs between $14 and $182.

2. See a performance from Grace Mitchell with WARGIRL and KCRW DJ Valida at the kickoff of Rebel Rebel. This free, female-fronted music series at the Hammer Museum starts at 7:30pm.

3. Catch a free screening of The Notebook during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza starts at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

