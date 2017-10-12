The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Oct 12

1. Cruise DTLA's galleries during the monthly Downtown Los Angeles Art Walk. The free evening of self-guided gallery tours starts at 6pm across 30 galleries roughly bounded by 4th, 7th, Spring and Main Streets.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the first of four nights from Depeche Mode. Tickets to the 7:30pm concert cost between $39.50 and $250.

3. Watch a screening of Baby Driver at Rooftop Cinema Club. The film starts at 8pm atop the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre and costs $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.