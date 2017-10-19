1. View a pan-American selection of little-seen works at the opening of Latin American Artists in the Marciano Collection. Reservations for the free museum are available between 11am and 5pm.

2. Watch a short documentary about openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and his partner Walter Naegle, who he adopted in the 1980s for legal protections, when the Vista hosts a free screening of Bayard and Me at 7pm, along with a shorts program and a Q and A.

3. Join a career coach and thought leaders at a free Tech and the New Workforce workshop. Learn about how to adapt to the rise of tech in the working world at General Assembly Santa Monica at 6:30pm.

