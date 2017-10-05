  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Oct 5

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday October 5 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Oct 5
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

1. Catch a set from everyone's favorite animated band, Gorillaz, as Damon Albarn and co. play the Forum. Tickets for the 7:30pm concert cost between $53.75 and $103.25.

2. Watch a screening of Don't Break Down, a documentary about seminal punk band Jawbreaker. The 7:30pm showing at the Vista costs $16 and includes a Q and A with members of the band.

3. Choose between a pair of classics at Rooftop Cinema ClubJurassic Park is showing in Hollywood while Back to the Future screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest