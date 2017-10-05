1. Catch a set from everyone's favorite animated band, Gorillaz, as Damon Albarn and co. play the Forum. Tickets for the 7:30pm concert cost between $53.75 and $103.25.
2. Watch a screening of Don't Break Down, a documentary about seminal punk band Jawbreaker. The 7:30pm showing at the Vista costs $16 and includes a Q and A with members of the band.
3. Choose between a pair of classics at Rooftop Cinema Club. Jurassic Park is showing in Hollywood while Back to the Future screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
