The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Sept 14

1. Discover how Latin American artists have responded to and appropriated Disney iconography at “How to Read El Pato Pascual: Disney’s Latin America and Latin America’s Disney.” The MAK Center for Art & Architecture exhibition is open from 11am to 6pm and admission costs $10.

2. Swing by Largo for Hanging Out with Paul Scheer, a live show from the host of How Did This Get Made. Guests at the 8:30pm event, which costs $30, include Weird Al Yankovic, D'Arcy Carden and Noël Wells.

3. Catch a free screening of Scream during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 7:45pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

