  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Sept 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Sept 14
Photograph: Courtesy MAK Center

1. Discover how Latin American artists have responded to and appropriated Disney iconography at “How to Read El Pato Pascual: Disney’s Latin America and Latin America’s Disney.” The MAK Center for Art & Architecture exhibition is open from 11am to 6pm and admission costs $10.

2. Swing by Largo for Hanging Out with Paul Scheer, a live show from the host of How Did This Get Made. Guests at the 8:30pm event, which costs $30, include Weird Al Yankovic, D'Arcy Carden and Noël Wells.

3. Catch a free screening of Scream during Silver Lake Picture Show. The showing at the pedestrian-only Sunset Triangle Plaza begins at 7:45pm, with live music starting at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest