The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Sept 21

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 4:00am

Tom Petty

1. Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers kick off the first of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $49.

2. Watch the British-American sketch duo We Are Thomasse serve sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy at the Second City. The 9pm show costs $10.

3. Trace the use of gold and rare materials back to pre-Columbian times at Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas. This free exhibition at the Getty Center is open from 10am to 5:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

