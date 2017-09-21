1. Go runnin' down a dream as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers kick off the first of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $49.

2. Watch the British-American sketch duo We Are Thomasse serve sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy at the Second City. The 9pm show costs $10.

3. Trace the use of gold and rare materials back to pre-Columbian times at Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas. This free exhibition at the Getty Center is open from 10am to 5:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.