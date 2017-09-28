1. Explore the creepy confines of the Queen Mary during the opening night of Dark Harbor. The floating haunted house is open from 8pm to midnight; tickets cost $24.

2. Sample bites from Paley, Delicious Pizza, 25 Degrees and more during Sunset and Dine. The tasting event at Hollywood's Columbia Square runs from 6 to 9pm; tickets cost $50.

3. Catch a set from L.A.-based singer Banks at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets to the 9pm show cost between $28.50 and $35.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.