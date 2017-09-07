The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Sept 7

1. Listen to artist JR and curator Pedro Alonzo discuss immigration and its relation to the photographer's recent large-scale works. The free conversation at Blum and Poe starts at 8pm.

2. Watch the Gene Kelly classic Singin' in the Rain as the LA Phil performs a live score at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost between $1 and $154.

3. See photographer Joel Sartore discuss his Photo Ark project of capturing stunning portraits of the world's species. The talk at the Broad Stage starts at 7:30pm and costs $50.

