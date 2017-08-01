The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 1

1. Celebrate the late Jerry Garcia's 75th birthday during Grateful Shred and Friends. Delicate Steve, King Tuff and Fruit Bats top the lineup of this 9pm tribute show at Teragram Ballroom; tickets cost $16.

2. Take advantage of free admission to Kidspace the first Tuesday night of each month during Free Family Nights. Tonight's event, from 4 to 8pm, honors space pioneers.

3. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.