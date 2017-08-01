  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 1

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday August 1 2017, 4:00am

1. Celebrate the late Jerry Garcia's 75th birthday during Grateful Shred and Friends. Delicate Steve, King Tuff and Fruit Bats top the lineup of this 9pm tribute show at Teragram Ballroom; tickets cost $16.

2. Take advantage of free admission to Kidspace the first Tuesday night of each month during Free Family Nights. Tonight's event, from 4 to 8pm, honors space pioneers.

3. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

