The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 15

1. Listen to sun-bleached psych-pop as Washed Out plays the Wiltern. Tickets to the 7pm show cost $25.

2. Catch a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the 8pm show of Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125.

3. Watch an assortment of short films from around the world at the Hollyshorts Film Festival. Five programs of screenings take place throughout the day at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres; pay $20 for each or $70 for the day.

