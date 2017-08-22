The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 22

1. Turn things up to 11 with a screening of This is Spinal Tap at the Wiltern. Tickets for the 8pm screening cost between $15 and $20, with a backstage theater tour available for $50.

2. Attend Extraordinary: Stan Lee to see Chris Hardwick host a star-studded toast to the co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and the X-Men. Tickets to the 6pm show at the Saban Theatre cost between $95 and $175.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

