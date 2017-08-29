The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 29

1. See 19-year-old phenom Khalid bring his brand of catchy and vulnerable indie-soul to the Novo. Tickets to the 8pm show cost between $29.50 and $34.50.

2. Pair Beers and Bites at the Arts District's Crafted Kitchen. Tickets to the 6pm tasting include beers from Indie Brew Co. and four dishes all for $20.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.