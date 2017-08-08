The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 8

1. See Lady Gaga bring her on-stage spectacle to the Forum. Tickets for her 7:30pm show cost between $51 and $281.
2. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.
3. Hear Kendrick Lamar, alongside Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., during the second L.A. date of his DAMN. tour. Ticket for the 7:30pm show at the Staples Center cost between $49.50 and $129.50.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
