The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Aug 8

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday August 8 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Rozette Rago
Lady Gaga

1. See Lady Gaga bring her on-stage spectacle to the Forum. Tickets for her 7:30pm show cost between $51 and $281.

2. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Hear Kendrick Lamar, alongside Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., during the second L.A. date of his DAMN. tour. Ticket for the 7:30pm show at the Staples Center cost between $49.50 and $129.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

