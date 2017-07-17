The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, July 18

1. Feast at the Taste of Farmers Market with samples available all over L.A.'s beloved alfresco food market. The tasting event runs from 5 to 9pm; tickets cost $35 in advance, $40 at the door.
2. Catch anthemic yet vulnerable psych-rockers Cymbals Eat Guitars play at the Bootleg Theater. Tickets to the 8:30pm show cost $15.
3. Watch the British-American sketch duo We Are Thomasse serve sharp wit and lightning-quick sketch comedy at the Second City. The 8pm show costs $10.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest