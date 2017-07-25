The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, July 25

1. Scope out prints, journals and design documents during the final week of Concrete Poetry: Words and Sounds in Graphic Space. The free exhibition at the Getty is open from 10am to 5:30pm.

2. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Watch Heisenberg, the gripping Broadway drama that stars Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt. Tickets for the 8pm show at the Mark Taper Forum cost between $25 and $95.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.