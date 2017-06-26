The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, June 27

1. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

2. Listen to Roger Waters tackle all of Pink Floyd's classics at the Staples Center. Tickets to the 8pm concert range from $55 to $250.

3. Learn how to make a positive impact on the environment during Climate Day LA. The free panel at the Theatre at Ace Hotel starts at noon and includes talks from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, NextGen Climate founder Tom Steyer, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and more.

