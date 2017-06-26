  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, June 27

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 5:00pm

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Cameron Esposito

1. Catch badass-adorable duo Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

2. Listen to Roger Waters tackle all of Pink Floyd's classics at the Staples Center. Tickets to the 8pm concert range from $55 to $250.

3. Learn how to make a positive impact on the environment during Climate Day LA. The free panel at the Theatre at Ace Hotel starts at noon and includes talks from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, NextGen Climate founder Tom Steyer, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and more.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

