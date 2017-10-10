  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Oct 10

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday October 10 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

1. Choose between a pair of '80s classics at Rooftop Cinema Club. Labyrinth is showing in Hollywood while Raiders of the Lost Ark screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

2. Scope out works from more than 100 little-known feminist and radical artists at Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985. The Hammer Museum exhibition is free to visit and open from 11am to 8pm. 

3. See the West Coast premiere of Bad Black on the closing night of Beyond Fest. The free film screening at the Egyptian Theatre begins at 7:15pm.

 

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

