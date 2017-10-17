  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Oct 17

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday October 17 2017, 4:00am

1. Choose between a pair of wildly different films at Rooftop Cinema Club. The Shining is showing in Hollywood while The Notebook screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

2. See a bunch of comedians crack jokes about Pennywise, Jigsaw, Carrie, Freddy and Jason at Fictional Roast: Horror Movie Mayhem. Tickets to the 9pm show at NerdMelt cost $8.

3. Watch the original, 1932 version of The Mummy at LACMA's Bing Theater. The 1pm matinee, which costs $4, runs as part of the museum's slate of Universal Monsters screenings.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

