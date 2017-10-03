1. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for a performance from Chance the Rapper. Tickets to the 8pm show cost between $35 and $125.

2. See the West Coast premiere of Bad Black on the closing night of Beyond Fest. The free film screening at the Egyptian Theatre begins at 7:15pm.

3. Attend a podcast bootcamp at Werk It: A Women's Podcast Festival. Admission to the 9:30am workshop starts at $200.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.