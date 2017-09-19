The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 19

1. Trace the use of gold and rare materials back to pre-Columbian times at Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas. This free exhibition at the Getty Center is open from 10am to 5:30pm.
2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.
3. Choose between a pair of classic films at Rooftop Cinema Club. The Godfather is showing in Hollywood while The Terminator screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
