The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 19

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 4:00am

1. Trace the use of gold and rare materials back to pre-Columbian times at Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas. This free exhibition at the Getty Center is open from 10am to 5:30pm.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Choose between a pair of classic films at Rooftop Cinema Club. The Godfather is showing in Hollywood while The Terminator screens in Downtown L.A. Both start at 8pm and cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

