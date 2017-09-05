The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 5

1. Catch The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in its final week at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the 8pm performance of the Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125.

2. Check out Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage, which explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera. The LACMA exhibition costs $25 and is open from 11am to 5pm.

3. See Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

