  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 5

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday September 5 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Sept 5
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

1. Catch The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in its final week at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the 8pm performance of the Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125.

2. Check out Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage, which explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera. The LACMA exhibition costs $25 and is open from 11am to 5pm.

3. See Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest