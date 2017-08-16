The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 16

1. Eat your way around Culver City during the Taste of Downtown Culver City. The city's centennial celebration includes tastes from nearly 20 spots for $25 between 5 and 9pm.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Watch an assortment of short films from around the world at the Hollyshorts Film Festival. Five programs of screenings take place throughout the day at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres; pay $20 for each or $70 for the day.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.