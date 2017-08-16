  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 16

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 16
Photograph: Courtesy Culver Hotel

1. Eat your way around Culver City during the Taste of Downtown Culver City. The city's centennial celebration includes tastes from nearly 20 spots for $25 between 5 and 9pm.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Watch an assortment of short films from around the world at the Hollyshorts Film Festival. Five programs of screenings take place throughout the day at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres; pay $20 for each or $70 for the day.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

