The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 2

1. Catch the opening night of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125, with performances at 2pm and 8pm.

2. See stand-up comedy from Nick Kroll, Cameron Esposito and others during Good Looks. The $7 show at UCB Franklin starts at 8pm.

3. Wind down with a flight of four wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

