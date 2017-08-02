  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 2

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday August 2 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

1. Catch the opening night of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125, with performances at 2pm and 8pm.

2. See stand-up comedy from Nick Kroll, Cameron Esposito and others during Good Looks. The $7 show at UCB Franklin starts at 8pm.

3. Wind down with a flight of four wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

