The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 23

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday August 23 2017, 4:00am

1. Catch a concert at the Hollywood Bowl from Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington. Jazz trailblazer Hancock shares the evening with wildly innovative L.A. saxophonist Washington. Tickets for the 8pm performance cost between $1 and $121.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Catch a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Ahmanson Theatre. Tickets to the 8pm showing of Tony Award-winner cost between $25 and $125.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

