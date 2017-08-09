The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Aug 9

1. Catch the Tim and Eric 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour as the duo revisits their zany Adult Swim series. Tickets for the 8pm show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel cost $47.50.

2. See Alt-J bring their clever songwriting and colorful, jazzy instrumentation to the Shrine Auditorium. Tickets to the 8:30pm concert cost between $34.50 and $64.50.

3. Hear Kendrick Lamar, alongside Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., during the third L.A. date of his DAMN. tour. Tickets for the 7:30pm show at the Staples Center cost between $49.50 and $129.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.