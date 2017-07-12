  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 12

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday July 12 2017, 9:42am

Eddy Chen/Netflix
Bill Nye Show

1. Listen to Bill Nye the Science Guy discuss his latest book and dive into his scientific mindset and creativity. Tickets to the 7:30pm talk at the Theatre at Ace Hotel cost between $25 and $100.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Listen to a set from J. Cole as the soulful, stylish rapper plays the Forum. Tickets to the 8pm show range between $30 and $126.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

