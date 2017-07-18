The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 19

1. Catch a free set from the surf rock-inspired band Allah-Las during Desert Nights at the Standard. The 7:30pm show at the West Hollywood hotel is free an RSVP.

2. See stand-up comedy from Neal Brennan, Nicole Byer and others during Good Looks. The $7 show at UCB Franklin starts at 8pm.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.