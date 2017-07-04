  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 5

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday July 4 2017, 5:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 5
Photograph: Rozette Rago

1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props at American Horror Story: The Style of Scary. The free exhibition at the Paley Center is open from noon to 5pm.

3. Swing by the Grove for the alfresco shopping center's Summer Concert Series kickoff. Tonight's free performance, which starts at 7:30pm, includes singer-songwriter Barns Courtney and synth-pop act Ariana and the Rose.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest