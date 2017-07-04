The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, July 5

1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Get creeped out with a visually stunning assortment of costumes, set pieces and props at American Horror Story: The Style of Scary. The free exhibition at the Paley Center is open from noon to 5pm.

3. Swing by the Grove for the alfresco shopping center's Summer Concert Series kickoff. Tonight's free performance, which starts at 7:30pm, includes singer-songwriter Barns Courtney and synth-pop act Ariana and the Rose.

