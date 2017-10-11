The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Oct 11

1. Spend an evening at the Hollywood Bowl with a concert from the National and Local Natives. Tickets to the 7pm performance cost between $32.50 and $99.50.

2. Listen to Floria Sigismondi, a director for David Bowie, Rihanna, Marilyn Manson and more, discuss her work at USC's Cammilleri Hall. Tickets to the 7pm Red Bull Music Academy Festival talk cost $20.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.