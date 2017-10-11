  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Oct 11

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday October 11 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

1. Spend an evening at the Hollywood Bowl with a concert from the National and Local Natives. Tickets to the 7pm performance cost between $32.50 and $99.50.

2. Listen to Floria Sigismondi, a director for David Bowie, Rihanna, Marilyn Manson and more, discuss her work at USC's Cammilleri Hall. Tickets to the 7pm Red Bull Music Academy Festival talk cost $20.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles

For any feedback or for more information email

