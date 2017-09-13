  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Sept 13

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Robyn Von Swank

1. See a performance from the unfathomably funny Wild Horses, an improv team that features Lauren Lapkus, Mary Holland, Stephanie Allynne and Erin Whitehead. The 8:30pm set at Largo costs $30 and is part interview show, part longform improv.

2. Head to the Mark Taper Forum for Head of Passes. Tickets to the 8pm performance of this dramatic play about family, acceptance and the power of faith cost between $25 and $95. 

3. 3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

