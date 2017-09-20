  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Sept 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Lynn Lane

1. Class up your evening with the L.A. Opera's dramatic production of Carmen. Tickets to the 7:30pm performance at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion cost between $94 and $279.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Catch a screening of La La Land atop the Montalban Theatre at Rooftop Cinema Club. Tickets to the 8pm flick cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

