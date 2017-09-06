The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Sept 6

1. See stand-up comedy from Kate Berlant, Adam Conover and others during Good Looks. The $7 show at UCB Franklin starts at 8pm.

2. Bring your appetite for all things deep fried at the L.A. County Fair. The perennially popular event is open from noon to 10pm; admission costs $14.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.