The world-famous Mikkeller brewery just announced their opening date in DTLA

Ever since news that Mikkeller, a brewery founded in Denmark that has spread around the world, would be arriving in L.A., beer fans have been waiting in anticipation for its opening. Well, wait no longer. Now comes word that the beer hall will open its doors on February 10—but you'll be able to check out its cafe section as early as tomorrow.

Located in a 100-year-old auto repair shop in Downtown L.A., Mikkeller will be serving more than 60 taps dedicated to some of the best beer in the world, along with bottles and select craft cocktails. It's a massive space—a 7,600-square-foot building that includes Kaffebaren, a full-service cafe. And here's the good news: Kaffebaren opens on Thursday, January 26, serving coffee, sandwiches and salads from 7am to 3pm. Bread will come from the Bread Lounge, and there will be Mikkeller beer flowing on tap (along with kombucha—this is L.A., after all).

Once Mikkeller fully opens, a more robust restaurant menu will be available, featuring slow-cooked meat and upscale gastropub fare from chef Enrique Cuevas. The brewery already has locations in San Francisco and San Diego, but this would be L.A.'s first outpost—and with the size of the brewery and the growing popularity of beer in this neighborhood, we think landing in DTLA was an especially smart move.

Stop by the cafe tomorrow for free coffee all day long; regular cafe menu items will also be available. And when February 10 rolls around, we'll see you there for a beer or two.

Mikkeller DTLA is located at 330 W Olympic Blvd.

