These dishes are proof that kimchi is having a moment in L.A.

We're not oblivious to the fermentation craze that's been happening in L.A., but kimchi seems to be showing up in the most unexpected places lately. You'll find it in latkes, on toast, in rice balls and, yup, even slathered on top of poutine. If you're already a fan of the fermented Korean cabbage dish, dig in. And if you're not? These kimchi-centric delights are about to make you a serious believer.

1. Kimchi toast at Baroo

when I die bury me inside baroo and make sure they have plenty of kimchi toast #eaterla A photo posted by Amy M (@aemccarthy) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

One of Baroo's newest dishes is this kimchi toast, a surprising appetizer that has the mouth feel of a tuna melt topped with pickled vegetables.

2. Kimchi dumplings at Plant Food + Wine

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

This beautiful creation is a vegan dream: dumplings made from dehydrated coconut and stuffed with tangy kimchi. A splash of beet sauce turns the plate into some kind of pop-art piece.

3. Kimchinis at Eko Eats

Behold! The Kimchini! When Korean food meets Italian food, you get this devilishly good Kimchi Fried Rice Ball stuffed with Mozzarella from @judy.ekoeats Trust me, you won't want to share these 😁 A photo posted by Naceam Abyane (@foodiewidabooty) on Jul 18, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

Italy's classic arancini—rice balls coated with bread crumbs and deep fried—is given a Korean spin as Eko Eats stuffs their 'cini with kimchi.

4. Korean latkes at Leona

These crispy latkes are made of shredded potatoes mixed with kimchi, and accompanied by a little crème fraîche to dispel some of the heat.

5. Kimchi poutine at Smoke's Poutinerie

Korean poutine wuuut! Delish actually! // #poutine #bulgogi #mashup #fusion #californiacuisine #hollywood A photo posted by Tommy Cuellar (@tommycuellar) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:59pm PST

In yet another beautiful fusion, Smoke's Poutinerie melds its classic Canadian dish with Korean kimchi.

6. K-BBQ Burger at Plan Check

Photograph: Dylan + Jeni

It features a slice of kimcheese—need we say more? (It's gruyere cheese processed with wine and dried kimchi.)

What other kimchi mashups are you into right now? Let us know in the comments below!

