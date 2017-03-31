  • Blog
These hotels and rentals still have availability for Coachella 2017

By Michael Juliano Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 3:37pm

Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt

Just like that, there are suddenly two weeks to go until Coachella 2017 and it's time to start making travel plans. Or rather, it was time to make plans months ago, but some of us procrastinate more than others. If you've secured your tickets but don't have a place to stay, there's still some hope. We'll be honest: Most of the Coachella-area hotels have been booked for months and what remains are priced at a premium. That said, if you're searching for something affordable (which at this point we're considering around or less than $250 per person per night), these hotel rooms and rentals are still available for the first weekend of the fest.

We've listed the highest available occupancy for each room below, with the corresponding rate per night including taxes and fees. Prices and availability may vary day-to-day and by booking site.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt

 

Though this brushes past our $200 per person per night cap, it's by far the most luxurious option.

Price per night: $897
Max: 4 people
Distance from the festival grounds: 8.5 miles

Tropics Motor Hotel

Photograph: Courtesy Tropics Motor Hotel

 

Price per night: $373
Max: 2 people
Distance from the festival grounds: 4 miles

 

Royal Plaza Inn

 

Photograph: Courtesy Royal Plaza Inn

 

It might not be the fanciest, but this motel is about as close as you can get.

Price per night: $485
Max: 2 people
Distance from the festival grounds: 3.5 miles

City Center Motel

 

Photograph: Courtesy City Center Motel

 

While this seems to have that distinct roadside motel vibe, you'll also find a rare family room option.

Price per night: $420
Max: 6 people
Distance from the festival grounds: 5 miles

Base Camp

Photograph: Courtesy Base Camp

Alright, so this is technically for tents, cars and RVs, but the location and party atmosphere are too cool to pass up.

Price per night: $59 per person (minimum 2 people)
Max: 4 people
Distance from the festival grounds: 6 miles

 

Cloud 9 Village

Photograph: Courtesy Cloud 9

 

If you're all right sharing a 200-square-foot cube-shaped tent, then you can save a couple of bucks here.

Price per night: $466
Max people: 4
Distance from the festival grounds: 6 miles

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home

Someone will have to sleep in the living room, and you'll all have to fight over the bathroom, but the price per person is attractive.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

 

Price per night: $657
Max people: 5
Distance from the festival grounds: 4 miles

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

 

There's no uncomfortable squeezing here thanks to three roomy beds.

Price per night: $1,127
Max people: 6
Distance from festival grounds: 4 miles

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

 

You'll need to have a couple of people crash on the sofa to keep the price down, but accommodations appear comfortable.

Price per night: $1,114
Max people: 8
Distance from festival grounds: 3 miles

 

