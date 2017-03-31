These hotels and rentals still have availability for Coachella 2017

Just like that, there are suddenly two weeks to go until Coachella 2017 and it's time to start making travel plans. Or rather, it was time to make plans months ago, but some of us procrastinate more than others. If you've secured your tickets but don't have a place to stay, there's still some hope. We'll be honest: Most of the Coachella-area hotels have been booked for months and what remains are priced at a premium. That said, if you're searching for something affordable (which at this point we're considering around or less than $250 per person per night), these hotel rooms and rentals are still available for the first weekend of the fest.

We've listed the highest available occupancy for each room below, with the corresponding rate per night including taxes and fees. Prices and availability may vary day-to-day and by booking site.

Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt

Though this brushes past our $200 per person per night cap, it's by far the most luxurious option.

Price per night: $897

Max: 4 people

Distance from the festival grounds: 8.5 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Tropics Motor Hotel

Price per night: $373

Max: 2 people

Distance from the festival grounds: 4 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Royal Plaza Inn

It might not be the fanciest, but this motel is about as close as you can get.

Price per night: $485

Max: 2 people

Distance from the festival grounds: 3.5 miles

Photograph: Courtesy City Center Motel

While this seems to have that distinct roadside motel vibe, you'll also find a rare family room option.

Price per night: $420

Max: 6 people

Distance from the festival grounds: 5 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Base Camp

Alright, so this is technically for tents, cars and RVs, but the location and party atmosphere are too cool to pass up.

Price per night: $59 per person (minimum 2 people)

Max: 4 people

Distance from the festival grounds: 6 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Cloud 9

If you're all right sharing a 200-square-foot cube-shaped tent, then you can save a couple of bucks here.

Price per night: $466

Max people: 4

Distance from the festival grounds: 6 miles

Someone will have to sleep in the living room, and you'll all have to fight over the bathroom, but the price per person is attractive.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Price per night: $657

Max people: 5

Distance from the festival grounds: 4 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

There's no uncomfortable squeezing here thanks to three roomy beds.

Price per night: $1,127

Max people: 6

Distance from festival grounds: 4 miles

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

You'll need to have a couple of people crash on the sofa to keep the price down, but accommodations appear comfortable.

Price per night: $1,114

Max people: 8

Distance from festival grounds: 3 miles

