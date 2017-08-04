This adorable Airstream trailer brings the bar to you

For the host who has everything, there's Bar Car. The stylish mobile-bar company launched in the Bay Area in 2013 and in Santa Barbara earlier this year, and now, L.A. has an Airstream service of its own for all your private-event needs. (No assembly by the host required!)

“We bring the party to your home, your private tailgate, wedding or corporate event and free you up to enjoy your own party,” says founder Greg Medow. “From classic martinis and local brews on tap to music and cornhole—we want to help make you the greatest host ever.”

Built into a retrofitted 1960s Airstream trailer, this fully stocked bar arrives at your event site one to two hours ahead of your guests, complete with its own staff to set up, shake and serve; a sound system; tables; stools and umbrellas. Depending on the package you're looking to book, the service can even come with yard games such as cornhole, bocce and lawn darts, not to mention taps from Stone Brewing, Ballast Point and Fort Point—or request your own beer lineup to customize the offerings. The bar offers basic levels, or for those looking to splurge, an "ambassador" package complete with top-shelf liquor, multiple specialty cocktails and sparkling wine.

Interested in living out your vintage-inspired drinking dreams? Bar Car event service begins at $25 per person and a drink minimum of $1,000. Check out their site to learn more.

