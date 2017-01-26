This vintage Hollywood mansion is filled with (shoppable!) décor inspo

When designer David Alhadeff decided to bring his décor and lifestyle shop the Future Perfect to Los Angeles after opening successful locations in New York City and San Francisco, he decided to do things a little differently. Instead of investing in a storefront in one of L.A.’s popular shopping districts, he decided to set up in a stunning midcentury modern house in the Hollywood Hills, where customers can experience his curated collection of products as one would see them in an actual home (if you were invited to visit a particularly chic home, that is).

“We are going to tell stories within the spaces, so I wanted lots of rooms to do that in, and I wanted the flow to feel really natural,” Alhadeff told the LA Times. He found those rooms in a vintage post-and-beam style home with a sparkling pool and impressive view, designed by architect David Hyun in 1957.

Photograph: Lauren Coleman

At Casa Perfect, as the showroom is called, you’ll find a selection of wares to outfit your own home from independent makers, particularly local ones. L.A. ceramicist Eric Roinestad is featured, as is an exclusive collaboration between the local jeweler and photographer Lisa Eisner and design firm Commune. From outside of L.A., Alhadeff brings in organic furniture pieces from the Vancouver woodworking studio of Christian Woo, room-making wallpapers by Calico and more items for the sophisticated, modern home.

Visiting Casa Perfect isn’t like walking into a regular boutique. To take a look at the goods you’ll need to book an appointment using their online reservation system. Appointments are taken Monday through Friday, on the hour from 9am to 3pm. The confirmation of an appointment also contains the exact address of the private showroom.

Photograph: Lauren Coleman

