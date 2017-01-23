Three burning questions about renting in L.A. answered

Being a renter or owner in L.A. is hard, but the Rental Girl founder Elizabeth McDonald knows how to succeed at both. Have questions? She has answers.

Q: Why is subletting allowed in some places but not others? —Whitney, Silver Lake

A: City and state law do not dictate whether a tenant can sublet. The rental agreement, a legally binding document between the tenant and landlord, does.

Q: I recently learned that the security cameras around my building aren’t functional. I’ve approached the homeowners association president and my landlord, but nothing has been done. Am I entitled to a decrease in rent? —Daniel, Long Beach

A: Was a working security camera system included in the lease? If so, you would have an argument for a rent reduction. If not, you’re out of luck. There is no law that forces landlords to include all advertised terms in a rental agreement.

Q: Which L.A. neighborhood do you consider the most renter-friendly? —Patty, Burbank

A: Renters generally have in mind that ideal neighborhood they want to live in, but many times they are priced out of it. We normally suggest looking at the neighborhoods adjacent to those hot neighborhoods. If you’re looking for something rent-controlled, you can always call the Los Angeles Housing Department hotline (866-557-7368) to see if a specific address is covered by rent control.

