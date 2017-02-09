Time Out’s Tastemakers share where they’d like to go for Valentine’s Day

From colorful sunsets to wine with zebras, our amazing community of reviewers fill us in on the weird, wonderful and lovely things they'd most like to do this Valentine’s Day.

Anyone can have a wonderful dinner in L.A. any day of the week, so when it comes to Valentine's Day, I like to spice things up a bit with some adventure. One of my favorite L.A. adventures is the Malibu Wines Safari, which is just outside the city, nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. A day filled with riding in an open-air Jeep, sipping wine, feeding Barack Olama and Lama Del Rey (no, those aren't typos, that's what they named their lamas!) and eating the finest cheese or chocolate while overlooking the entire San Gabriel Valley... truly breathtaking. This fun-filled day is perfect for couples cuddling in the vineyard or best friends Snapchatting the Semler family's vintage air-stream trailer park. Last year, guests were able to design their own Valentine's Day wine bottle to remember the momentous occasion and this year it's all about the chocolate pairings... I'll be there! —Indigo Charles

I can't think of a better place to be this Valentine's Day than Flappers Comedy Club. There will be friends in the audience and a friend onstage, and we'll all be surrounded by people laughing. All the joviality and happiness seems like the perfect thing (they've also got a pretty good drink menu)! —Meagan Hopper

I'd love to have a Valentine's Day brunch at the Strand House in Manhattan Beach! What could be better than the most beautiful ocean views, romantic setting, delicious food and Valentine's Specials! A Maine Lobster Roll and a Sunrise Over Manhattan Beach cocktail in hand? Now... how to convince my boyfriend to take me here!? —Nikita Sabharwal

A perfectly romantic Valentine’s Day outing involves a modern, luxurious French eggy brunch or dinner with glasses of Prosecco or Kir Royales. Petrossian serves a sensual, elegant dish Buckwheat Crepe dish with a sunny egg topped with caviar, salmon roe, caviar jus, smoked sturgeon and a savory buckwheat crepe rolled with prosciutto cotto. Every element of this opulent multi-egg dish celebrates this ancient symbol of fertility. —Wasima Khan

Benvenuto in Italia (welcome to Italy)! Maccheroni Republic is located in a trendy area of DTLA where you and your date will be transported to one of the most romantic countries—from its beautiful outdoor patio to the therapeutic smells of olive oil and Italian wines. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, from the cured meat and cheese platter to their wide assortment of delicious handmade pastas. While you're here get that bottle of wine to pair with your meal! —Todd Nguyen

I personally think the most romantic spots are the ones where you can watch beautiful sunsets. But the best place to watch the sunset? Griffith Observatory. What's more romantic than overlooking all of Los Angeles with a watercolor-painted sky... in the arms of your significant other?! For an unforgettable experience, stay until seven to view other planets through the ginormous telescope. Bonus: It's free! —Latifah Al-Hazza

My husband and I are going to skip the overpriced, underwhelming meal this year and head to the Culver Hotel for live jazz and classic cocktails in their candle-lit lobby. It seems so very La La Land—a whimsical, romantic night on the town! —Molly Schoneveld

As someone who avoids the trappings of Valentine's Day whether I'm single or not, I'm going to celebrate with a stop at the Museum of Broken Relationships. It's the perfect way to reflect on the lessons learned from the devastation of lost love—or to revel in other people's romantic misfortunes, if that's your idea of a good time. —Andrea Jones

I've gotta go with Kincaid's Redondo Beach for Valentine's Day. L.A. traffic is more ridiculous than ever on V-day, it's best to escape the congestion inland and take it to the beach! Catch the sunset while wining and dining in a cozy booth over a 3-course meal (appetizer, surf and turf, then dessert that you can split—or feed each other!) followed by a romantic walk on the pier. Enjoy the waves crashing and if it's super cold with the ocean wind blowing, more of a reason to cuddle up to each other for some extra body heat! —Devi Ohira

Romantic lighting, atmospheric mood music, low-key chic ambiance, and well-curated wine options galore. Bar Bandini is the perfect combo of sexy wine bar & welcoming neighborhood spot. If you'd like to lean into the romance this year but not go over the top, grabbing a drink at Bandini and cozying up in the corner is a great call. —Bryan Chabrow

To really impress me, you've got to do something a little above and beyond, a little creative, and a little off-the-beaten-path. So this Valentine's weekend, my ultimate pick is a 12-course underground supper club dinner at the new INTRO Art Gallery & Chef's Table. The ever-evolving menu is served inside a secret art gallery, and highlights food as an art and a science, with 12 courses of artfully plated bites using modern cuisine techniques created by Chef Paul Shoemaker, a supremely talented Michelin-starred chef. It's sure to impress anyone who appreciates food and art! —Tanaya Ghosh

