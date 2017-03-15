Wilshire Grand Center's construction continues, and these renderings show the epic rooftop bar that's to come

We've been watching it grow for months, and now that constructions seems to be complete on the outside of the Wilshire Grand Center, we've started wondering what's going on inside. While it's still very much a construction site, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The building is set to open in early summer, including the debut of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel and its 73rd floor Sky Deck Bar.

The recent summer weather has us pining for some rooftop drinks, which will be taken to new levels (literally) with this opening as it's being billed as "the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere." So hopefully none of you are afraid of heights. The bar will have 360-degree views and will offer signature cocktails and a bar menu. Can't wait? Check out the rendering below for a little taste of what's to come.

The design for the hotel is being described as sophisticated, edgy and metropolitan. It will feature nearly 900 rooms, and in addition to the Sky Deck Bar, there will also be a steakhouse with a French twist on the 71st floor and an all-encompassing restaurant on the 69th floor that will serve everything from pizza to sushi.

An opening day for the building has yet to be announced, but from these photos of the inside construction it definitely seems like they are making progress. And as soon as there is a set date, we'll be sure to let you know!

All photos courtesy Wilshire Grand Center

